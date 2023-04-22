Alcaraz beats Evans, will face Tsitsipas in Barcelona final

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has eased into the final of the Barcelona Open after seeing off Daniel Evans 6-2, 6-2. The second-ranked Alcaraz will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final. Tsitsipas advanced by beating Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 on the outdoor clay court. Alcaraz will be seeking his ninth career title and third of the year after triumphing in Buenos Aires and Indian Wells. The 19-year-old Spaniard is 3-0 against Tsitsipas including a three-set victory in the Barcelona quarterfinals last year.

