Alcaraz at No. 1; Nadal out of top 10, 1st time in 18 years

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has returned to No. 1 in the ATP rankings, replacing Novak Djokovic. Rafael Nadal dropped out of the top 10 on Monday for the first time in 18 years. Alcaraz rose one spot a day after ending Daniil Medvedev’s 19-match winning streak by beating him in straight sets in the final at Indian Wells, California. Alcaraz is a 19-year-old from Spain who first ascended to No. 1 by winning the U.S. Open in September. Nadal has been sidelined since January by an injured hip flexor and he slipped four spots to No. 13. Elena Rybakina’s Indian Wells trophy pushed her up three spots to a career-high No. 7 in the WTA rankings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.