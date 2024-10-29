Alcaraz and Tsitsipas reach 3rd round at Paris Masters but Rublev loses temper and match

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz overcame some rusty moments on his serve to beat Nicolas Jarry 7-5, 6-1 and reach the third round of the Paris Masters. The second-seeded Spaniard was troubled by Jarry’s strong forehand at times. The Chilean broke Alcaraz’s serve in the ninth game and held for 5-5 but double-faulted in his next service game to lose the first set. Tenth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Alejandro Tabilo in straight sets to stay in contention to reach the season-ending ATP Finals for the top eight players. But sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev’s hopes of qualifying took a hit when he lost 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) to Francisco Cerundolo.

