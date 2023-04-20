Alcaraz and Tsitsipas advance to Barcelona quarterfinals

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has overcome windy conditions to advance to the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut. Alcaraz was broken once in the first set and twice in the second but still managed to close out the match at the Rafa Nadal center court. Alcaraz’s next opponent will be Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the quarterfinals by defeating Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-2. The second-seeded Greek saved both break points he faced against the Canadian to move to 18-5 for the season. Tsitsipas will next face Alex de Minaur.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.