Alcaraz and Norrie into Rio semis, eye 2nd final in 2 weeks

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A rematch is in sight for Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie in the Rio Open final. Both have advanced to the semifinals of the clay court tournament and could repeat last weekend’s Argentina Open decider, which the Spaniard won. Defending Rio Open champion Alcaraz beat Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 7-6 (0). Top-seeded Alcaraz will know his semifinal rival later when Sebastian Baez takes on Nicolas Jarry. Second-seeded Cameron Norrie overcame Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. Norrie will play Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the semifinals.

