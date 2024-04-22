Alcaraz and Nadal continue recovery from injuries at Madrid Open while Djokovic skips tournament

MADRID (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz is back from injury to try to win a third consecutive Madrid Open this week. Rafael Nadal will also play but top-ranked Novak Djokovic is missing from the draw. Alcaraz is competing in his first European clay-court event of the season after skipping Monte Carlo and Barcelona because of a right arm injury. The 20-year-old Spaniard begins his title defense against Alexander Shevchenko or Arthur Rinderknech. Nadal will continue his comeback from injury by facing American wild-card Darwin Blanch in the first round. Djokovic will not play in Madrid for a second consecutive year.

