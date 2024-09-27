Alcaraz and Medvedev progress in Beijing. Draper upsets Hurkacz in Japan

By The Associated Press
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after defeating Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France during the China Open tennis tournament held at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ng Han Guan]

BEIJING (AP) — No. 3-ranked Carlos Alcaraz withstood a heavy barrage from big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to win 6-4, 6-4 in the China Open first round. Daniil Medvedev has safely navigated a tricky first outing against French veteran Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-4 in Beijing on Friday. In the women’s draw, second-seeded Jessica Pegula opened her account by beating Diane Parry of France in two sets. In Tokyo, second-seeded Hubert Hurkacz was upset by U.S. Open semifinalist Jack Draper 6-4, 6-4 in the second round.

