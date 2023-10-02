Alcaraz and Medvedev advance to semifinals at China Open. Swiatek wins on debut in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz eased to his 12th semifinal appearance of the season with a 6-4, 6-2 win over seventh-seeded Casper Ruud at the China Open. The Spaniard will play Jannik Sinner next. Third-ranked Daniil Medvedev overcame a second-set stumble to beat Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-4, 3-6, 6-1. Making her first appearance at the China Open, second-ranked Iga Swiatek advanced to the second round with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo. U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff defeated No.20-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-5, 6-3 and fifth-seeded Elena Rybakina cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 victory over China’s Zheng Qinwen.

