Alcaraz advances in Madrid; Medvedev and Rublev lose

MADRID (AP) — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has reached the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Alexander Zverev. Alcaraz didn’t concede any break opportunities and converted on four of the 10 break chances he had in the rematch of last year’s final in Madrid. The second-seeded Daniil Medvedev lost in straight sets to qualifier Aslan Karatsev. Karen Khachanov reached the quarterfinals by beating doubles partner Andrey Rublev in two sets. Knocking out the fifth-ranked Rublev sealed Khachanov’s first win against a top-10 opponent on clay since 2019. Women’s second seed Aryna Sabalenka needed three sets to get past Egyptian Mayar Sherif and into the semifinals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.