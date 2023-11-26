Albertson kicks 52-yard FG as time expires, New Mexico St. beats Jacksonville State 20-17

LAS CRUCES, Nev. (AP) — Ethan Albertson kicked a 52-yard field goal as time expired to help New Mexico State beat Jacksonville State 20-17 a reach double-digit wins for the first time in more than 60 years. New Mexico State has won eight games in a row and has its most wins since the 1960 team went 11-0. The Aggies play No. 25 Liberty, which beat New Mexico State 33-17 on Sept. 9, in the conference championship game. Diego Pavia ran for a 10-yard gain and then completed a pass to Trent Hudson for 37 yards to make it first-and-10 at the Jacksonville State 28 before his 3-yard keeper set up Albertson’s winner. Webb finished 17-of-31 passing for 248 yards with two interceptions for Jacksonville State.

