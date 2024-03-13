Alberts undecided on offer to become Texas A&M’s next athletic director, Nebraska associate AD says

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts has not made a final decision on whether to accept the athletic director’s job at Texas A&M, his top assistant said. Texas A&M was close to hiring Alberts, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was still being finalized. But executive associate athletic director Doug Ewald told the AP that Alberts was still undecided. Alberts would replace Ross Bjork, who was A&M’s athletic director for five years before recently being hired away by Ohio State.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.