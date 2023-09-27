Albertin Montoya named coach of NWSL expansion team Bay FC

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — National Women’s Soccer League expansion franchise Bay FC has named Albertin Montoya as its head coach. Montoya, a long-time resident of the San Francisco Bay Area with experience in both youth and professional soccer, most recently served as interim coach of the NWSL’s Washington Spirit last year. Bay FC will begin play next season. Montoya coached FC Gold Pride in the Women’s Professional Soccer League in 2009 and 2010, and was co-head coach of the California Storm in the Women’s Premier Soccer League from 1999-2006.

