Albert Rusnák scores twice on PKs after halftime to rally Sounders to 2-1 victory over Fire

SEATTLE (AP) — Albert Rusnák netted two goals on second-half penalty kicks, scoring the winner in stoppage time to rally the Seattle Sounders to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Fire. Chicago (4-10-6) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute and took it into halftime on a goal by Maren Haile-Selassie. Gastón Giménez earned his second assist of the season on Haile-Selassie’s fourth goal. The Sounders (7-7-7) pulled even early in the second half when Rusnák, who had just one goal this season entering play, scored unassisted in the 57th minute. Rusnák’s winner was unassisted in the third minute of stoppage time.

