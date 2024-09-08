Albert Rusnák has hat trick, Jordan Morris adds goal and assist as Sounders rout Crew 4-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Albert Rusnák scored three goals, Jordan Morris had a goal and an assist and the Seattle Sounders rolled to a 4-0 victory over Columbus, taking advantage of a first-half red card on goalkeeper Abraham Romero in his league debut. Neither team scored until Rusnák found the net off a free kick from outside the box in the sixth minute of stoppage time to put the Sounders (12-9-7) up 1-0 at halftime. The free kick came after Romero was tagged with a red card for a foul on Morris, forcing the Crew (14-5-7) to play a man down in the second half. Starter Patrick Shulte was away on international duty, leaving the Crew without a backup and forcing them to use midfielder Sean Zawadzki in goal in the second half.

