Albert Rusnák and Jordan Morris each score a goal, Sounders beat Revolution 2-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Albert Rusnák had a goal and an assist, Jordan Morris also scored a goal and the Seattle Sounder beat the New England Revolution 2-0. Stefan Frei had four saves for the Sounders and recorded his fifth shutout of the season. Morris opened the scoring in the 15th minute and Rusnák scored from outside the area to make it 2-0 in the 81st. Seattle (8-7-7) is unbeaten — with four wins, including each of its last three games — in five straight. Aljaz Ivacic stopped five shots for the Revolution.

