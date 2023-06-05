Albert Pujols hired to assist MLB commissioner and be an MLB Network analyst

NEW YORK (AP) — Albert Pujols has been hired by Major League Baseball as a special assistant to Commissioner Rob Manfred. The retired slugger will consult on issues related to his native Dominican Republic, among other areas. He also will start work Tuesday as an MLB Network analyst. Pujols hit 703 home runs, fourth behind Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth. His 2,218 RBIs are second to Aaron’s 2,297. Pujols hit .296 in an MLB career spanning from 2001-22 with the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers. His 3,384 hits are among the top 10.

