Albert Pujols hired as manager of club in Dominican Republic professional league

Albert Pujols has been hired as manager of Los Leones del Escogido, a club in the Dominican Republic professional league. The team announced Thursday that Pujols will be its manager for the upcoming season. The 44-year-old Pujols hit 703 homers, fourth most in history, over 22 major league seasons, and his 2,218 RBIs are the second most all-time, trailing only Henry Aaron. He retired in 2022. Escogido has won 16 league titles. Pujols played 16 games for the club in the winter of 2021-22 before his final major league season with the St. Louis Cardinals.

