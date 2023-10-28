Albany cruises to 37-21 win over Maine

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Faysal Aden rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns, Reese Poffenbarger passed for 324 yards and two scores, and Albany beat Maine 37-21. Albany (6-3, 4-1 Coastal Athletic Association) scored four touchdowns on offense. The defense forced three turnovers and scored a TD of their own. Aden, a grad transfer, recorded his first collegiate TD. Marqeese Dietz and Brevin Easton each had 125-plus yards receiving. Dietz caught seven passes for 150 yards and Easton scored twice. Brian Abraham had a forced fumble that he returned for a 68-yard touchdown to give Albany a 17-7 lead. Ori Jean-Charles, in his return to Maine, led the Albany defense with 10 tackles. Defensive lineman Joseph Greaney and defensive back Isaac Duffy each recorded an interception.

