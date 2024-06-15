Albania scores after 22 seconds for quickest ever goal at the European Championship

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Albania has scored the fastest ever goal at a European Championship after just 22 seconds. Nedim Bajrami capitalized on an errant throw-in by Italy to smash a rising shot inside the near post in Dortmund. The previous quickest goal in the competition was by Dmitri Kirichenko of Russia after 67 seconds in 2004.

