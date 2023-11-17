Albania qualifies for Euro 2024 from group including Czech Republic and Poland after draw at Moldova

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Albania and its Brazilian coach Sylvinho are going to the European Championship next year. Veteran forward Sokol Cikalleshi’s 25th-minute penalty helped secure a 1-1 draw for Albania at Moldova that clinched a spot at Euro 2024 in Germany with one round to spare in its qualifying group. Group-leading Albania has outperformed higher-ranked Poland and the Czech Republic to ensure it will play at just a second Euros after debuting at the 2016 edition. Albania is the 12th country to confirm its place at the 24-team tournament. Poland hosts the second-place Czechs later Friday.

