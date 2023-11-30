Albania hopes to keep Brazilian coach Sylvinho at the helm beyond Euro 2024

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania hopes to keep coach Sylvinho at the helm in a bid to reach the World Cup for the first time after the Brazilian ushered the team into next summer’s European Championship. Albania qualified for Euro 2024 atop a group that included the Czech Republic and Poland. It’s only the second time the country has reached the tournament. Albania’s soccer federation Armand Duka says Sylvinho will be offered a contract extension ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

