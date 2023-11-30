Albania hopes to keep Brazilian coach Sylvinho at the helm beyond Euro 2024

By LLAZAR SEMINI The Associated Press
Albania's coach Sylvio Mendes De Campo of Brazil smiles during an interview with the Associated Press in Tirana, Albania, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Taking it into the Euro 2024 finals was a dream come true for Albania's Latin coaches. Their next challenge is "a good play" at the finals in Germany and turning it into strong team. (AP Photo/Armando Babani)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Armando Babani]

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania hopes to keep coach Sylvinho at the helm in a bid to reach the World Cup for the first time after the Brazilian ushered the team into next summer’s European Championship. Albania qualified for Euro 2024 atop a group that included the Czech Republic and Poland. It’s only the second time the country has reached the tournament. Albania’s soccer federation Armand Duka says Sylvinho will be offered a contract extension ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.