Albania gives citizenship to Brazilian coach Sylvinho who has led team to Euro 2024

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania coach Sylvinho, a Brazilian, has received Albanian citizenship in a show of appreciation for qualifying the tiny Western Balkan country for the European Championship. Albania qualified for Euro 2024 atop a group including the Czech Republic and Poland. It’s only the second time Albania has qualified. Sylvinho received the citizenship in a ceremony with Prime Minister Edi Rama and President Bajram Begaj. Rama says all of the national team also received the diplomatic passport “as ambassadors of the Albanian state.” Sylvinho was emotional as he recalled a journey that brought him from Sao Paulo to Tirana, in “a beautiful land, a beautiful country.” Albania hopes Sylvinho will renew his contract to try and qualify Albania for the World Cup for the first time.

