Alaves records rare win in Spain with 3-1 victory over struggling Granada

MADRID (AP) — Alaves got just its second win in the last 10 Spanish league games when it beat Granada 3-1. Forwards Samu Omorodion and Abde Rebbach starred for the home side, with both men getting their names on the scoresheet. Myrto Uzuni scored a late consolation for Granada. The result lifts Alaves into 12th place in La Liga. Granada remains second from last with only one league win all season.

