Alaves beats Sevilla while fans protest Friday night games in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Alaves fans have ramped up their protest against inconvenient night-time games in Spain. Supporters of the Basque club boycotted the first five minutes of Friday’s La Liga match against Sevilla. The fans want fewer games on Friday and Monday nights because they are harder for fans to attend after work. Those who showed up late missed little. Alaves scored after 16 and 60 minutes on its way to a comfortable 2-1 win. Sevilla scored a late consolation and still has just one win from its first six league games.

