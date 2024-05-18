Alaves beats Getafe with both in mid-table in the Spanish league

VITORIA-GASTEIZ, Spain (AP) — Alaves has beaten Getafe 1-0 to leapfrog the visitor and move into 10th place in the Spanish league. Carlos Vincente scored in the 12th minute. The win on Saturday came one day after Alaves coach Luis García Plaza agreed to extend his contract through 2026. He has coached the Basque club since last season when he helped it win promotion from the second division.

