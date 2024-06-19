Alaskan surprise of Tokyo Olympics, swimmer Lydia Jacoby left at home for 2024 games.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lydia Jacoby still seems a bit shell-shocked. The Alaskan darling of the Tokyo Games, she’ll be watching the Paris Olympics from home. If she watches at all. The Olympics are a fickle beast, and no one knows that better than Jacoby. After becoming the first swimmer from Alaska to make the powerhouse American team, Jacoby won a stunning gold medal in the 100-meter breaststroke in Japan. She won’t get a chance to defend her title in France. Jacoby finished third in her signature event at the the U.S. Olympic trials. Only the top two get to swim at the Summer Games.

