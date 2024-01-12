Alaric Jackson is getting a pricy homecoming in Detroit after his breakthrough season with the Rams

By GREG BEACHAM The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (77) lines up against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson was born and raised on both sides of the Detroit River as a dual Canadian-American citizen. He's heading home this weekend to face the Detroit Lions as the protector of Matthew Stafford's blind side and the lynchpin of an offensive line that has led Los Angeles back to the playoffs.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson has stabilized Los Angeles’ offensive line and provided steady protection of Matthew Stafford’s blind side this season. His reward is a trip back to his hometown when the Rams visit the Detroit Lions for a wild card playoff game. Jackson is making his first career playoff start, and he’s had to purchase 75 tickets for friends and family members, costing him $10,000. He also says the group is mostly made up of Lions fans. That’s how it goes for perhaps the Rams’ most important unsung player.

