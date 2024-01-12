Alaric Jackson is getting a pricy homecoming in Detroit after his breakthrough season with the Rams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson has stabilized Los Angeles’ offensive line and provided steady protection of Matthew Stafford’s blind side this season. His reward is a trip back to his hometown when the Rams visit the Detroit Lions for a wild card playoff game. Jackson is making his first career playoff start, and he’s had to purchase 75 tickets for friends and family members, costing him $10,000. He also says the group is mostly made up of Lions fans. That’s how it goes for perhaps the Rams’ most important unsung player.

