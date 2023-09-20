Alan Williams remains away from Bears; Eberflus won’t say if he’s still defensive coordinator

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams remained away from the team after missing a game for personal reasons, and coach Matt Eberflus would not say if he still has his job. Eberflus says he doesn’t not have any update. He gave similar answers when asked if he anticipates Williams returning this season and if the two have spoken. Williams, in his second season as Chicago’s defensive coordinator, missed last week’s game at Tampa Bay after working the opener against the Green Bay Packers. Eberflus, a former defensive coordinator with Indianapolis, called plays against the Buccaneers and plans to do so “at this time” when the Bears visit Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

