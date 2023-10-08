Alan Pulido scores 14th goal of the season and Sporting KC beats 10-man Real Salt Lake 3-2

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Erik Thommy scored on a free kick in the fourth minute, Alan Pulido added his 14th goal of the season and Sporting Kansas City beat 10-man Real Salt Lake 3-2 on Saturday night.

Kansas City (11-14-8) has alternated wins and losses in its last seven matches, with the most recent a 4-1 loss to St. Louis City last Saturday. Sporting has not lost consecutive matches in all competitions since April, avoiding defeat in the match following its previous 11 losses.

Salt Lake (13-12-7) has lost two of its last 11 regular-season home games against Sporting KC, with seven victories, dating to 2015.

RSL was reduced to 10 men in the third minute when Thommy was taken down from behind by Justen Glad. No foul was given, but VAR intervened and Glad was sent off. Thommy responded by freezing goalkeeper Zac MacMath on a free kick.

Sporting KC captain Johnny Russell added another goal in the 29th and Pulido made it a three-goal lead in the 77th.

Brayan Vera scored for RSL in the 81st and Jefferson Savarino capped the scoring eight minutes later.

