Alan Pulido and Erik Thommy each score 2 goals, Sporting KC beats Rapids 4-1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Alan Pulido and Erik Thommy each scored two goals to help Sporting Kansas City beat the Colorado Rapids 4-1. Pulido beat goalkeeper Zack Steffen with a rolling shot from the top of the penalty area to give Sporting KC a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute. He doubled the lead in the opening minutes of the second half when, after a Rapids turnover, he split a pair of defenders in the center of the area and scored on a side-netter in the 49th. Thommy added goals for Kansas City (8-15-7) in the 69th minute and another that capped the scoring in the 82nd. Michael Edwards, a 24-year-old defender, scored his first MLS goal in the 75th minute to pull the Rapids to 3-1.

