Alan Espinal goes 3 for 4 with a double and HR, Vanderbilt beats Florida in SEC semis

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Alan Espinal went 3 for 4 with a double, a solo home run and scored twice, Chris Maldonado and RJ Austin each had two RBIs and Vanderbilt beat Florida 11-6 in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament. No. 4 seed Vanderbilt will take on No. 10 seed Texas A&M for the championship. The Commodores used a walk, a hit by pitch, two errors and a wild pitch to take a 2-0 lead before RJ Austin came up with the first hit of the game, a two-RBI double down that line in left to make it 4-0 in the top of the first inning, and Vanderbilt never trailed. Luke Heyman and Wyatt Langford with hit home runs for top-seeded Florida.

