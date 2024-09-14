Alan Bowman’s 5 TD passes lead No. 13 Oklahoma St. past Tulsa, 45-10

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Alan Bowman matched a career high with five touchdown passes and No. 13 Oklahoma State routed Tulsa 45-10 to set up next week’s Big 12 showdown against No. 12 Utah. Bowman completed 24 of 31 passes for 396 yards and one interception before sitting out the fourth quarter. He previously threw five TD passes in a game for Texas Tech against Texas in 2020 and Houston in 2018. De’Zhaun Stribling caught seven passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns — including one covering 63 yards — to help the Cowboys win their 10th straight against the Golden Hurricane.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.