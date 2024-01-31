Alabama’s shocking Super Bowl scoring shutout will extend another year

Few college programs have had as much success or produced as many star players in the NFL as Alabama. Amazingly, no player who ended his college career playing for the Crimson Tide has scored a point in a Super Bowl. That won’t change this year with neither the Chiefs nor the 49ers having an Alabama player on the active roster. Players from 143 colleges have scored a point in a Super Bowl with Miami players leading the way with 84. Even the Coast Guard Academy has gotten into the act with an extra point by Washington’s Curt Knight in a 14-7 loss in Super Bowl 7.

