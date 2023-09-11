Alabama’s Saban says ‘the future is now’ for getting issues fixed after loss

Nick Saban says “the future is now” for Alabama to fix the issues that reared their heads in a loss to Texas. The 10th-ranked Crimson Tide tumbled seven spots in the rankings after that 34-24 loss. It was the earliest defeat of Saban’s 16-plus years in Tuscaloosa. Now he says all the focus is on getting it turned around. Alabama visits South Florida this weekend before opening Southeastern Conference play in two weeks against No. 17 Mississippi. So that means there’s a sense of urgency for the Tide. It’s clear some things have to change quickly.

