Alabama’s Rees, Steele both to make $1.9M this season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will each make $1.9 million next season. The two were among 11 Alabama football staffers to have new contracts approved by the compensation committee of the university’s board of trustees. Rees and Steele both received three-year deals, with Rees getting raises to $2 million in his second year and $2.1 million in his third after arriving from Notre Dame. Steele returned for his third stint on coach Nick Saban’s staff after serving as the Miami Hurricanes’ defensive coordinator last season.

