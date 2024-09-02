Alabama’s prized freshman Ryan Williams trying to build on splashy debut

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama freshman Ryan Williams is living up to his considerable hype so far. The Crimson Tide wide receiver went 84 yards and 55 yards for touchdowns on the first two catches of his college career. Williams was the top recruiting priority for coach Kalen DeBoer after his hiring. DeBoer said he doesn’t feel Williams is going to get carried away from that success in his debut. He praises the 17-year-old freshman’s “really humble, matter of fact” approach. Williams was a top-5 national recruit. Alabama had to replace its three leading receivers.

