Alabama’s Pringle, Texas signee Scott among new faces for South Carolina this season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nick Pringle enjoyed his time at Alabama and loved playing in the Final Four a few months back. But Pringle felt he needed a change and came back to his home state to play for South Carolina. Pringle is a 6-foot-10 forward who was a key piece of Alabama’s first-ever run to the national semifinals. He’s among several new faces who will look to bring the Gamecocks back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances. Cam Scott was South Carolina’s player of the year out of Lexington High. He signed with Texas until having second thoughts and joining South Carolina.

