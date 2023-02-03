Alabama’s Oats receives new 6-year, $30 million contract

By The Associated Press
Alabama head coach Nate Oats works with his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vasha Hunt]

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nate Oats has agreed to a new six-year, $30 million contract amid the program’s best regular season in decades. Oats will average $5 million plus incentives over the deal running through the 2028-29 season under a deal approved by the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees Compensation Committee. Athletic director Greg Byrne says it makes Oats the fourth-highest paid basketball coach in the Southeastern Conference and among the Top 10 nationally. The fourth-ranked Crimson Tide has the team’s highest ranking this deep into a season since 1976-77.

