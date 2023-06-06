Alabama’s Nick Saban visits kids with cancer, next up a lobbying trip to Washington

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban is going from a visit with children with cancer to a business trip to Washington. Saban heads to Capitol Hill on Wednesday as part of a Southeastern Conference contingent to make the pitch for federal regulation of how college athletes can make money off their fame. It’s the most significant trip of the week for the Alabama coach, if not the most personally meaningful for the grandfather of a 9-year-old and 3-year-old. That was a trip to Children’s Hospital for the Aflac man, who handed out robotic ducks produced by the company.

