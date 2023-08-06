Alabama’s new coordinators Steele and Rees join Saban’s staff

Kevin Steele has been coaching for nearly a decade longer than Tommy Rees has been alive. Now Steele is embarking on his second stint as Alabama’s defensive coordinator and Rees is approaching his first season as the Crimson Tide’s 31-year-old offensive coordinator. They’re at very different stages of their careers, but with the same mission: Help Nick Saban and Alabama get back to national championship form. Both made it clear they’re putting their imprint on Saban’s system, not the other way around.

