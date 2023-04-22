Alabama’s Milroe, Simpson vying to replace Bryce Young

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s competition to become Bryce Young’s successor at quarterback continues. Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson wrapped up spring practice with a battle that figures to carry over into preseason camp. They’re vying to replace 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Young, who appears poised to become the first Alabama passer picked No. 1 in the NFL draft after skipping his senior season. The Tide failed to make the College Football Playoffs even with him, potentially ratcheting up the pressure on whoever emerges as Young’s successor.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.