Alabama’s Latrell Wrightsell Jr. will be gametime decision vs. North Carolina in NCAA Tournament

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Latrell Wrightsell Jr. will be a gametime decision for Alabama’s NCAA Tournament game against North Carolina on Thursday night. The senior guard continues to be evaluated for a head injury that he suffered during the first half of last Sunday’s 72-61 victory over Grand Canyon. Wrightsell was not on the court during the 15 minutes of practice open to reporters on Wednesday as the Crimson Tide (23-11) prepared for their West Regional semifinal game. Wrightsell got elbowed in the head while trying to defend on a 3-point attempt with less than seven minutes remaining in the first half.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.