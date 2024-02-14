Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer retains, promotes 2 assistants from Nick Saban’s staff

By The Associated Press
FILE -Alabama running backs coach Robert Gillespie talks with Alabama running back Roydell Williams (5) before an NCAA college football game against Utah State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer is retaining and promoting assistants Freddie Roach and Robert Gillespie, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vasha Hunt]

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer has retained and promoted assistants Freddie Roach and Robert Gillespie. Roach, the Crimson Tide’s defensive line coach, has been elevated to associate head coach. Gillespie will remain as running backs coach with the added title of assistant head coach. Both assistants worked under DeBoer’s predecessor, Nick Saban. Two of DeBoer’s former Washington assistants, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and offensive line coach Scott Huff, left for the same jobs with the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks.

