Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer retains, promotes 2 assistants from Nick Saban’s staff

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer has retained and promoted assistants Freddie Roach and Robert Gillespie. Roach, the Crimson Tide’s defensive line coach, has been elevated to associate head coach. Gillespie will remain as running backs coach with the added title of assistant head coach. Both assistants worked under DeBoer’s predecessor, Nick Saban. Two of DeBoer’s former Washington assistants, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and offensive line coach Scott Huff, left for the same jobs with the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks.

