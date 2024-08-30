Alabama’s Jalen Milroe not resting on last year’s rise from benching to stardom

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe isn’t resting on his success, not even a little bit. The Alabama quarterback typically rose before 5 a.m. during the offseason to head to the football building, striving for daily improvement as if he’s battling for the starting job. But that was last year. Now, Milroe leads the fifth-ranked Crimson Tide into Saturday night’s opener against Western Kentucky as one of the Southeastern Conference’s top quarterbacks. He led Alabama to an SEC championship last season, finishing sixth in the Heisman Trophy balloting even after getting benched for an early game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.