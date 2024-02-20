Alabama’s DeBoer hires Sheridan as offensive coordinator, Shephard as co-offensive coordinator

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer has hired Nick Sheridan as offensive coordinator and JaMarcus Shephard as co-offensive coordinator. Sheridan replaces Ryan Grubb, who had planned to follow DeBoer from Washington to Alabama but instead was hired as offensive coordinator of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks. Sheridan spent two years as Indiana’s offensive coordinator and three seasons as DeBoer’s tight ends coach at Indiana and Washington. He will also coach quarterbacks. Shephard will be an assistant head coach and receivers coach. He coached receivers at Washington after five seasons at Purdie, including four as co-offensive coordinator.

