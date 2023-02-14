Alabama’s Charles Bediako ‘day to day’ with knee injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama center Charles Bediako’s status is uncertain for a top-10 matchup with Tennessee because of a minor knee injury. Coach Nate Oats says Bediako is “day to day.” No. 1 Alabama plays No. 10 Tennessee on Wednesday. Bediako has started all 25 games for the Crimson Tide, which got its first No. 1 ranking since the 2002-03 season this week. He is averaging 5.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while leading the team with 41 blocked shots.

