Alabama’s Caleb Downs enters transfer portal; Kadyn Proctor says he plans to also

Alabama All-America safety Caleb Downs has entered the transfer portal and left tackle Kadyn Proctor has announced plans to join him. Proctor announced his intentions on social media. Downs’ plans to enter the portal were announced on social media by Deuce Recruiting, where his father is national recruiting director. If Downs and Proctor decide not to return to the Crimson Tide after entering the portal on Wednesday, it would be the biggest blows yet for new coach Kalen DeBoer.

