Alabama’s Aaron Estrada finishes 5-year, 4-school odyssey with Final Four trip, NIL money

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) hugs guard Aaron Estrada (55) during the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against North Carolina in the NCAA tournament Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ryan Sun]

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Alabama guard Aaron Estrada is ending his five-year, four-school college basketball odyssey with a trip to the Final Four. The 6-foot-4 guard started his career at Saint Peter’s before transferring to Oregon, Hofstra and finally Alabama. The recent move to Tuscaloosa brought Estrada to a bigger basketball stage. It also allowed him to cash in on some NIL money, which he’s used to help his family over the past year. Alabama’s roster is filled with players who come from mid-major backgrounds. Five of the team’s six top scorers transferred to Alabama from a smaller school. Alabama plays UConn in the Final Four on Saturday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.