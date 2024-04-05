Alabama’s Aaron Estrada finishes 5-year, 4-school odyssey with Final Four trip, NIL money

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Alabama guard Aaron Estrada is ending his five-year, four-school college basketball odyssey with a trip to the Final Four. The 6-foot-4 guard started his career at Saint Peter’s before transferring to Oregon, Hofstra and finally Alabama. The recent move to Tuscaloosa brought Estrada to a bigger basketball stage. It also allowed him to cash in on some NIL money, which he’s used to help his family over the past year. Alabama’s roster is filled with players who come from mid-major backgrounds. Five of the team’s six top scorers transferred to Alabama from a smaller school. Alabama plays UConn in the Final Four on Saturday.

