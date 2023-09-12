Alabama walk-on football player arrested on sodomy charge

WEAVER, Ala. (AP) — A walk-on member of the Alabama football team has been arrested on a charge of second-degree sodomy involving a juvenile female.

Antonio Ross, 19, a freshman defensive back with the 10th-ranked Crimson Tide, was arrested at his home in Weaver on Monday after being indicted by a Calhoun County grand jury. Ross was released from Calhoun County Jail on Monday on $50,000 bond.

“Tonio Ross is no longer part of the program and has been removed from campus,” Alabama said in a statement.

The case was initially reported to and investigated by the Anniston Police Department. The juvenile, whose name and age were not released, was interviewed at Calhoun County Children’s Advocacy Center.

An attorney for Ross wasn’t immediately able to be contacted.

Ross did not see action in the Tide’s first two games.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.