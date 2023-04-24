Alabama stops recruiting Wichita State transfer after arrest

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Former Wichita State player Jaykwon Walton, who had previously announced plans to transfer to Alabama, has been arrested on a charge of second-degree possession of marijuana. Walton had announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide in March, but coach Nate Oats said that won’t happen now. Oats says Walton won’t play for Alabama.. Walton averaged nearly 14 points for Wichita State last season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.